Man arrested in Lafayette on slew of charges, including 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges.

Joshua Dushamus Thibodeaux, 20, was arrested on May 24 for one count of attempted manslaughter, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and schedule II penalties.

According to an initial report of the incident, unknown subjects were shooting from their vehicle when the complainant’s vehicle was struck by gunfire on May 8.

Thibodeaux is held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.