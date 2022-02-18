LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in Lafayette today after he trespassed on an elementary school campus while in possession of illegal narcotics, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

Jesse Mangrum, 37, is facing charges of criminal trespassing, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances (CDS), possession of CDS within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mangrum also had a burglary warrant.

LPSO School Resource Officers were alerted by faculty about an unknown individual walking in the parking lot outside Woodvale Elementary School around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Upon making contact, deputies learned the suspect had an active warrant for burglary, in addition to discovering illegal narcotics on his person.