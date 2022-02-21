LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested Sunday night following an armed robbery in the 600 block of W. University Ave., according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

Edward Parish, 52, of Lafayette, faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm, resisting an officer, carrying a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons.

At approximately 9:14 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, LPD responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 600 block of W. University Ave. The victims said they were approached by a man wearing a black jacket and jeans and he was asking them for money.

The man revealed a gun and told the victims he would use force, according to the victims’ statements.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him.