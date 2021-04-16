Man accused of fatally shooting LPD officer, injuring three others gets 2022 trial date

Ian Howard, 31, is accused of committing first-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting death of Lafayette Cpl. Michael Middlebrook is escorted to the Lafayette Parish Courthouse on Friday, April 16, 2021. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette police officer and wounding three others is scheduled to go to trial in his attempted murder case next year.

Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett set the April 25, 2022, trial for Ian Howard’s three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Howard is accused of shooting and injuring Lafayette Police Officer Logan Signater, Craig Leopaul and Ameen Alfata in a Moss Street convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017.

The 30-year-old also faces a separate capital murder trial in the shooting death of Lafayette Cpl. Michael Middlebrook. The shooting, also on Oct. 1, 2017, occurred at the Big Boy Discount Zone in north Lafayette. A trial date has not yet been set in the capital case.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all counts.

Garrett set the date more than a year in advance in hopes of getting the case to trial. The date has been reset at least two times. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

“Your client deserves a fair trial,” Garret told Howard’s attorneys in court Friday, “but the victims deserve a fair trial, too.”

Before the trial can start, Garrett will have to hear arguments from the defense about suppressing certain statements and some physical evidence, which is scheduled for May. She’ll also hear arguments about whether to move the trial from Lafayette Parish.

For more on this story, visit our media partners at The Daily Advertiser.