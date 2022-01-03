Man accused of burglarizing Odinet’s home arrested on burglary charge again

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The man who was accused of burglarizing former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet’s home in December was arrested again on Monday, according to a booking report.

Robert Handy, 59, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 3 for one count of simple burglary. He is being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $2,500 bond.

According to Lafayette Police spokesperson Robin Green, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Harbor Walk Dr. in reference to a suspect, identified as Handy, checking cars for unlocked doors.

A suspect description was provided, and when officers arrived they found Handy, who matched the description, sitting inside a vehicle not far from the location of the call, according to Green.

Handy was accused of burglarizing Michelle Odinet’s home in December. Odinet claimed that Handy was armed at the time of that incident, but police said there was no weapon found at that time.

Handy was booked in December on two counts of simple burglary in relation to that incident.

A cellphone video of security footage from Odinet’s home that showed the incident was posted on several social media sites. People in the video are heard yelling racist slurs during playback of the incident.

Odinet has since resigned after facing criticism and calls for her resignation because of the use of racial slurs.