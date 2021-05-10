Main Street in Broussard closed beginning May 12

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — Main Street in Broussard will be closed to thru traffic beginning Wednesday, May 12 for the Envision Broussard Phase 1.

The close will be just west of the Village of Broussard subdivision, and it will last for approximately 30 days. The closure is necessary to the Envision Broussard to make drainage improvements.

Main St. will be closed at the actual site of construction, meaning that residents of the area will still have access to their homes.

Alternate routes for traveling to and from Lafayette will be Albertson Parkway and Hwy 90. Detour signs will be up to help direct traffic.

For more information about Envision Broussard, visit https://www.cityofbroussard.com/doing-business/envision-broussard.