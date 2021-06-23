LUS implements interactive digital map of power outages

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) in partnership with DataCapable have implemented a power outage and events map in preparation for hurricane season and year-round operations.

The LUS Outage & Events Map is a visual communication tool that will allow customers to stay up-to-date during emergency and non-emergency situations. LUS customers will be able to subscribe by email and SMS/text-based status alerts to events in their area.

Customers will still need to call LUS to report issues as this is a first phase implementation as we work towards a fully automated process.

To report an issue:

For power outages : (337) 291-9200

: (337) 291-9200 For down power lines, water or wastewater issues: (337) 291-5700

To visit the LUS Outage & Events Map, go to https://www.lus.org/map/