LUS Fiber’s engineering manager promoted to director

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A founding member of LUS Fiber’s engineering team has been named by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory as the communications division’s new director.

Ryan Meche assisted with setting up the technology, infrastructure, and construction of the system. Meche has more than 17 years of engineering experience, including his nine years at LUS Fiber. He has also worked as a consulting engineer for a broad range of municipally and publicly owned companies.

Meche will assume the role of interim director effective today and will become the permanent director once the City Council votes to approve the budgetary adjustments needed to fund the permanent position. Meche replaces Kayla Brooks who has served as interim director since October 2019.

“I’m honored to have been selected as the new director of LUS Fiber. This organization is such an incredibly important part of our community, and I am truly passionate about what the future holds for us,” said Meche.

“After a competitive, nationwide search led by a Forbes magazine ‘Top 10 Recruiting Firm’, Ryan Meche was selected as the director from more than half a dozen top-notch candidates,” said Guillory. “Ryan has proven himself as an invaluable employee since LUS Fiber’s inception. His experience and knowledge of the LUS Fiber system will ensure it is competitive and continues to be successful.”