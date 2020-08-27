LUS Fiber: Less than 5% of customers impacted, repairs underway

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials from LUS Fiber say they are actively working to restore services for customers experiencing service disruptions arising from the impacts of Hurricane Laura. Currently, less than 5% of LUS Fiber customers are impacted, but staff have reportedly been deployed to minimize the length of time services are unavailable.

Power outages could contribute to the amount of internet, video, and phone service interruptions. If the address being reported is currently experiencing a power outage, it is recommended that customers first contact their utility provider and – once power is restored – contact LUS Fiber if service interruptions persist.

LUS Fiber customers experiencing interruptions with video, internet, or phone services should contact 99-FIBER (993-4237). Lafayette Utilities System customers may report outages by calling (337) 291-9200.