LUS disconnect and late payment moratorium over, payment arrangements end Oct. 16

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Utility Systems’ moratorium on service disconnects and late payment penalties has ended, and customers have to Oct. 16 to make payment arrangements for unpaid services.

The payment arrangement would spread customers’ existing utility bill balance across multiple monthly payments for up to six months. The moratorium has been in place since March when Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency for COVID-19.

To make a payment arrangement, customers can visit www.lus.org and click the link at the top of the page to submit a request for payment arrangement. LUS will respond to requests within 3-5 business days.

“As Lafayette’s publicly owned utility, LUS will continue its mission of providing reasonable utility rates and reliable services to the community,” stated the company in a press release.