LUS: 9,500 without power due to Hurricane Laura (1:30 p.m.)

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif. PG & E anticipates shutting off power in 9 California counties due to hot, dry and windy conditions even as it formalizes settlements with the vast majority of claims from the deadly Northern California wildfires in 2017 and 2018. The San Francisco utility will make a final decision before noon Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, on whether it will cut power. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Utilities System officials say they have begun restoration efforts to customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

The restoration process begins with repairs of transmission lines and substations, then work moves to main lines that serve critical facilities such as hospitals and then transformers that feed residential customers. LUS and mutual aid crews are working to restore services to the greatest number of customers as soon as possible, according to a press release.

As of 1:30 p.m., approximately 9,500 LUS customers were without power.

An additional 60 mutual aid linemen and tree trimmers are arriving this afternoon from Alabama and Florida to support efforts in restoring power to Lafayette.

Donate to Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund.

To report an outage, call LUS at (337) 291-9200 or for downed power lines or power poles, call LUS at (337) 291-5700. Remember do not touch or drive over any fallen power lines.