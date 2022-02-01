LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) have released the name of the person killed in a shooting that a Lafayette Police Department (LPD) officer was involved in on January 23.

Tyron Coates, 24, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. It happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. Pinhook Rd.

According to LSP, it happened after an LPD officer encountered a stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Coates fled the vehicle on foot, and after the officer tried discharging his taser, accidentally hitting a K-9 officer instead of Coates, Coates allegedly reached for a gun.

Two officer-involved shootings happened within the 24-hour time span. The first was at around 1 a.m.