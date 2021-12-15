LSP investigate Lafayette officer-involved shooting stemming from suspect search

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened while the Lafayette Parish Sherrif’s Office (LPSO) were searching for a suspect on Charbonnet Rd. in Lafayette on Tuesday.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, LPSO deputies encountered a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate in the 100 block of Charbonnet Rd. There were two occupants in the vehicle.

When deputies asked the occupants to exit the car, the passenger complied and was later detained, but the driver refused to comply and accelerated toward a deputy, according to LSP.

At least one deputy then fired shots in the direction of the vehicle.

The driver, a 41-year-old from Lafayette, then fled the scene and abandoned the car a short distance away. Deputies with LPSO later located the driver in a home in Lafayette Parish.

The suspect had sustained gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending criminal charges.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.