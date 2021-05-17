LPSS to hold graduations at Cajundome this week

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System is holding graduation ceremonies at the Cajundome this week for high schools across Acadiana.

Graduation ceremonies for local schools will take place indoors at the Cajundome, as opposed to last year’s ceremonies that were held outdoors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Here’s a list of graduation ceremonies taking place this week:

Thursday:

  • Early College Academy: 4 – 5:30 p.m.
  • Lafayette High School: 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Friday:

  • Northside High School: 4 – 5:30 p.m.
  • David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy: 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Southside High School: 7:30 – 9 a.m.
  • Carencro High School: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Comeaux High School: 3 – 4:30 p.m.
  • Acadiana High School: 6:30 – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit LPSS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar