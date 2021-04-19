LPSS to discuss summer programs for students falling behind due to COVID

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System is holding a special meeting tonight to discuss possible summer school programs for students who might be falling behind due to COVID-19’s disruptions.

According to the board’s agenda for the meeting, LPSS will be discussing adding a Summer Accelerated Learning Program to the 2020-2021 Pupil Progression Plan.

Due to the various models of learning experienced during the 2020-2021 school year (virtual, blended, and face-to-face) and learning loss experienced during the Coronavirus pandemic, LPSS will offer students failing to meet academic criteria and requirements outlined in the Pupil Progression Plan (K-4) a Summer Accelerated Learning Program. All data sources maybe considered by the SBLC including classroom assessments, state mandated reading test results, informal reading inventories, and end of year assessments when making promotion/retention decisions. For virtual students in grades K-1, a conversion chart was created to align with ELA and Math report card and proficiency levels. For the 2020-2021 school year, any student performing below grade level (grades K-4) and not meeting the criteria for promotion will be given the opportunity to attend the Summer Accelerated Learning Program in lieu of retention.

The meeting will be held tonight at 5:30 p.m.