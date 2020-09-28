LPSS teaming with organizations to get free internet access to qualifying families

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is partnering with four organizations to help bring internet access to as many students as possible across the parish.

LPSS is working with Love Our Schools, Pugh Family Foundation, One Acadiana and William C. Schmacher Family Foundation to “address the digital divide” in the community.

“As educators, we always keep at the forefront of our minds the vital importance of making sure our students have a safe, quality environment conducive for learning and growth; since many of our students will engage in some form of virtual learning for this school year, it is incumbent upon us to do all that we can to help that learning and growth continue and thrive while at home – ensuring internet access for all of our students is a huge step in that direction,” says LPSS Superintendent Irma Trosclair.

In a press release, LPSS said that it recognizes that the internet and technological devices are no longer luxury items but “absolute necessities for all, especially our students.” LPSS has voted to allocate $1.5 million for the provision of internet solutions to students without access. Working with its partner organizations, LPSS is offering a free in-home internet assistance program for families who meet certain qualifications.

“This service provides academic-filtered internet access for LPSS students only (limited/restrictive access to certain websites) and will be provided through either Cox Communications or LUS Fiber.,” stated the release.

Parents/guardians in need of assistance for internet access are encouraged to visit https://www.lpssonline.com/Smarts to fill out and submit the In-home Internet Assistance Application by the deadline of October 30, 2020.