LPSS responds to concern over bus transportation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System has responded to concern over bus transportation in a press release issued by their office on Wednesday.

The press release reads in part,

The LPSS transportation staff is working tirelessly to ensure students are transported safely to and from

school each day. During the summer months, our transportation staff diligently planned for a new year

by recruiting new bus drivers and providing necessary training for all of our bus drivers. We were able to

open schools due in part to having adequate staffing of bus drivers, and all bus routes were covered.

However in the midst of a pandemic, as many other districts across the state and nation are

experiencing, there are many variables that are out of our control that can cause delays or cancellation

of routes at certain points.

It also says that LPSS is utilizing all sources, including substitute bus drivers, to ensure transportation for students. Buses also make double runs as needed, which will cause delays, as will traffic, construction, and other unforeseen circumstances.

LPSS says that their transportation team communicates delays and cancellations via a notification system as soon as they are made aware of them and that the cancellation of a bus route is a last resort. Officials with the school board encourage parents to have a contingency plan in the event of a bus cancellation.

“This situation is not unique to Lafayette Parish, and we will continue to do our best to provide

transportation to our students,” said Superintendent Irma D. Trosclair. “We understand the frustration and stress that parents are experiencing when bus routes are delayed or canceled. We are so very appreciative of our drivers and transportation department who continue to go above and beyond to do their best to safely transport students to and from school during a global pandemic.”

Parents are encouraged to visit: https://www.lpssonline.com/family-resources/parent-portal-new to verify the accuracy of their contact information. Changes can also be made at the school level.

Any individual interested in becoming a substitute bus driver should call 337-521-7447.

Read the full press release here: