LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The school board rescinded the 2021-2022 Learn Lafayette reopening plan with a seven in favor, two against vote. The plan is gone but the school system will take some COVID policies from the plan and still implement them in all of their schools.

Mary Morrison has been on the Lafayette Parish School Board for the last seven years and she says getting kids back to school is a top priority.

“The past two years have been really challenging for our kids and the staff. So I think everybody is ready to get back to some normalcy and we are trying to make that happen, but on the other hand, we are still trying to maintain safety for our students and our staff,” Morrison said.

Students who are exposed to COVID will now be able to attend school but are required to wear a mask throughout the day.