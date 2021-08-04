LPSS requiring masks for return to school

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System will implement a mask mandate for the return to school, complying with the governor’s reinstatement of the mandate announced this week.

A press release issued by the LPSS office states the following:

“Our students and staff will comply with the statewide mask mandate set forth by the Governor. We will also continue to be responsible by practicing social distancing, using successful mitigation measures, and ensuring that our school sites are safe and secure. We have seen firsthand that following proper protocols set forth by medical experts does reduce the spread of this virus in our school communities.”

The mandate requires that every one five years of age and older wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

LPSS expects to release more details of reopening plans this week.