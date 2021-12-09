LPSS releases data showing improved performance scores for 2020-2021

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) received data from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) showing significant academic growth for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the LDOE, the data shows overall growth regarding simulated School Performance Scores (SPS) and simulated District Performance Scores (DPS). Despite being in a global pandemic, the district improved by 2.7 points, moving from 78.9 to 81.6. It’s the fifth-highest growth amongst districts across the state, with only 17 of the 64 parishes with increases.

The data also shows 21 of the 44 schools experienced growth compared to the last publicly available SPS in the 2018-2019 school year. Progress indices, which represent the rate students meet or exceed their performance targets, scored in the highest range possible in both K-8 and 9-12 grade levels. All LPSS high schools had an increase in scores, with no high school landing in the range defined as D and F schools.

“I am extremely proud of our school system, which despite many barriers to learning, pushed hard for students. While we celebrate the overall increase in student performance, we understand the importance of the critical work that lies ahead and urge our entire Lafayette community to continue to work collaboratively in the best interest of the students we serve,” said LPSS Superintendent Irma D. Trosclair.

The Lafayette Parish School System has additional details on the LDOE data.