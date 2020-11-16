LPSS ranks 12 facilities as ‘excellent’ in Early Childhood Performance Profiles

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) had 12 facilities in the parish that received a grade of ‘excellent’ in the results of the Louisiana Department of Education Early Childhood Performance Profiles.

Every school in the distrct that has a Pre-K classroom — 21 sites in all — receives a Performance Profile, according to a press release from LPSS. The NSECD, Head Start, Early Head Start and Type III Centers in the Lafayette Network also receive the profiles.

Lafayette Parish had 12 sites that received the highest ranking of excellent. The schools are Broadmoor Elementary School, Carencro Heights Elementary School, Charles M. Burke Elementary School, Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary School, Ernest Gallet Elementary School, Evangeline Elementary School, J. Wallace James Arts & Technology Academy, Martial F. Billeaud, Sr. Elementary School, Myrtle Place Elementary School, S.J. Montgomery Elementary School, Woodvale Elementary School, and the Northside High School Family and Child Development Center.

Christine Duay, director of early childhood, attributes this growth to many factors. She states, “As a district, our goal has been to improve the quality of early childhood care and education. The success of this endeavor can be attributed to implementation of curriculum, job-embedded coaching, school administrators becoming CLASS reliable observers, and implementation of conscious discipline.”

For more information about Early Childhood Education visit: https://sites.google.com/lpssonline.com/lpssearlychildhood/homehttps://sites.google.com/lpssonline.com/lpssearlychildhood/home

For more information about Early Childhood Performance Profiles visit: www.louisianaschools.com