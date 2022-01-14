LPSS offering new meal box distribution options for kids in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System is offering new options in meal boxes for all children 18 and under who live in Lafayette Parish.

LPSS, through a continued partnership with Focus Foods, is continuing the feeding program that was launched at the beginning of the school year to give nutritious meal boxes to students. Eligible children will receive a box containing 7 snacks and 7 suppers under the USDA guidelines and the CACFP Child and Nutrition Program.

There are now two options for parents to choose from:

Home Delivery – meal box including 7 days of snack and supper, all shelf-stable, delivered weekly to the home of the parent/guardian

– meal box including 7 days of snack and supper, all shelf-stable, delivered weekly to the home of the parent/guardian Hub Outlet Pickup – meal box including 7 days of snack and supper with frozen and shelf-stable options- – The distribution outlet has a drive-thru from Tuesday – Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 5401 Johnston St. in Lafayette

Parents/guardians already registered for home delivery can add frozen meals by contacting Focus Foods customer service and request to be added for hub cite pickup. Registration is not required, just a call to customer service. Frozen meals can not be delivered at this time.

Families can sign up at: https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/all_parishes_meal_box_form

or online at: https://www.focusfoods.us

If you would like more information about this program, please contact Focus Foods customer service: (225) 936-4750 or email at customerservice@thetdpgroup.com