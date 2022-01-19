LPSS names 2022 students of the year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has named its three winners for 2022 Student of the Year.

District winners are:

Elementary : Adeline Hoffpauir, Myrtle Place Elementary School—5th Grade

: Adeline Hoffpauir, Myrtle Place Elementary School—5th Grade Middle : Lincoln Trumps, Paul Breaux Middle School—8th Grade

: Lincoln Trumps, Paul Breaux Middle School—8th Grade High: Avril Orme, Early College Academy—12th Grade

Adeline Hoffpauir

Avril Orme

Lincoln Trumps

“Each year, one student from each school is selected as the student of the year,” said LPSS Spokesperson Allison Dickerson. “These students then compete for the honor of being selected as the district Student of the Year and go through a judging process that includes a written essay, student portfolio, and an interview judged by a panel of retired teachers and administrators. All 47 of these students performed extremely well and represented their schools tremendously in every aspect of the selection process.”

Dickerson said finalists will move on to represent LPSS at the regional level. If they are selected to continue after the regional competition, these students will have the opportunity to compete at the state-level competition.