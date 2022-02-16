LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — School administrators return to the blackboard as the governor doubles down on his COVID mitigation measures without requirements.

On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards used tweeter to reiterate that Louisiana’s COVID emergency order will move forward without any required mitigation measures. The order does not include a statewide face mask requirement.

The Governor’s Office states, “as the governor stated in a press conference, he may lift it on or before the proclamation is set to expire on March 16.”

Also, Governor Edwards explained several factors will go into that decision.

They say he’s directed his office, LDH, GOHSEP, LANG, and DOA to ensure there ‘wouldn’t be any significant adverse consequences to doing so.’

According to LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson, the Lafayette Parish School Board removed its mask requirement some time ago.

Students must wear a face mask on the school bus as a federal requirement.

The LPSB rescinded its Learn Lafayette Plan that outlines COVID safety on Tuesday.

Board Member Justin Centanni stated the superintendent had expressed an interest in maintaining sanitizer measures.

“Everyone is ready to get back to some normalcy, and we’re trying to make that happen, but on the other hand, we are still trying to maintain safety for students and staff,” Board member Mary Morrison stated.

In St. Landry Parish, a committee meets next week to discuss what they plan to do.

In Iberia Parish, the superintendent said that the district planned a special board meeting early next week.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Paul Hebert, Vermilion Parish will continue masking upon close contact or after five days of quarantine; but will consider options as it moves forward.

Even though the governor’s order does not include masking statewide, the federal government still requires masks in health care settings and on public transportation.

“Local government remains free to impose mask mandates. A business owner may choose to do that, or a school may do that. If you’re visiting a business, school, or whatever that has a mandate in order; or if you’re in a parish that has one or a city, please do as you’re asked,” the governor stated.