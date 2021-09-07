UPDATE: Lafayette High and S.J. Montgomery lockdown lifted

UPDATE, 9:00 a.m.: Officials report that the lockdown has been lifted.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Public School System confirmed this morning that Lafayette High and S.J. Montgomery Elementary schools were placed on lockdown this morning due to police activity in the area.

Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson said that due to the lockdown, no parents or guardians will be allowed to pick up their student(s) until the lockdown is lifted.

This news comes after Lafayette High was briefly evacuated this morning for a suspicious smell thought by some to possibly be natural gas. Officials checked out the school and eventually gave an all-clear, allowing students to return to class.

