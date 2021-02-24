LPSS kindergarten registration starts March 5

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Registration for kindergarten will start for the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) on Friday, March 5 and will continue throughout the summer, according to LPSS officials.

Children who are 5 years old on or before September 30, 2021 and reside in Lafayette Parish are eligible to register for the 2021-2022 school year, according to LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson.

Due to visitor restrictions on campuses, registration will occur online by visiting https://jpams.lpssonline.com/register. Users will be prompted to create an account in order to complete the registration process and will need the following documentation:

Verification of address (Must be a current gas, electric, or water bill with the name and address printed on the bill or a Verification of Service from the utility company)

Immunization records

Social Security Card

Birth Certificate

Legal Custody Papers

For families who may have difficulty uploading documentation online, paper registration packets will be available for pick up outside of each elementary school’s front entrance when the application window opens.

Please note that all students – including kindergartners – will be attending school on Friday, March 5, 2021 due to registration occurring in an online format.