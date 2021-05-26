LPSS hosting event for early childhood program enrollment

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System is hosting an event Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3 to assist parents with completing an application for early childhood programs in Lafayette Parish.

The event will be held at the Vermilion Conference Center, at 326 Gauthier Rd., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days.

Parents of children ages birth to five are encouraged to attend to learn more about the early childhood programs available in the parish, as well as various options for child care assistance and funding.

LPSS Early Childhood staff will be available to answer questions and help parents review options and select a program that best fits their family’s needs.

Parents can visit the LPSS website to learn about the programs, or enrolllafayette.com to register their child for one of the early childhood programs available. The event is designed to help parents understand the options available to them, answer questions, and assist them in completing their child’s application.

For questions about the event, call 337-521-7134 or email ecnetwork@lpssonline.com.