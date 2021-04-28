LPSS expands food distribution for remainder of academic year

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System has expanded food distribution to area youths to provide supplemental nutrition on Saturdays for the remainder of the school year, according to a press release from their office.

Meal box distribution sites will operate each Saturday from 10am-2pm at these locations:



● Acadiana High School, 315 Rue du Bélier, Lafayette (beginning May 1)

● Alice Boucher Elementary School, 400 Patterson St., Lafayette (beginning May 1)

● Live Oak Elementary School, 3020 N. University Ave., Lafayette (beginning May 1)

● Southside High School, 312 Almonaster Rd., Youngsville (beginning May 8)



All children age 18 and younger in the parish are eligible for this program, regardless of school

enrollment. In-school students, virtual students, private school students, home-school students, and

youth not enrolled in school all qualify for this program.

Registration information is below:



To register to pick up meals, parents should visit Focus Foods, and complete the online registration. Even if you registered for the easter/spring break feeding opportunity, you will need to complete a new form as more information is required for this opportunity. However, once registered for the current program, your registration will be valid for the remainder of the school year and weekly registration is not required. If you miss or skip a week of meal distribution, your registration remains valid the next time your family visits a distribution site. You may register at any time throughout this program and on-site registrations will also be accepted.



LPSS has partnered with Focus Food, a full-service vendor of meal and nutrition solutions that prepares, packages, and distributes unitized, frozen meals accompanied by shelf-stable meals, supplementary snacks, fruits, and beverages