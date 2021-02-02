LPSS expanding medical programs to meet healthcare demand

Emergency medical technician Thomas Hoang, left, of Emergency Ambulance Service, and paramedic Trenton Amaro prepare to unload a COVID-19 patient from an ambulance in Placentia, Calif., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. EMTs and paramedics have always dealt with life and death — they make split-second decisions about patient care, which hospital to race to, the best and fastest way to save someone — and now they’re just a breath away from becoming the patient themselves. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is expanding its offerings in its medical program to meet the rising need for healthcare workers.

LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson said LPSS is expanding the medical program at the W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center. This fall students will be able to take classes to become emergency medical technicians (EMT), patient care technicians (PCT) and medical assistants (MA).

Because healthcare professionals are in high demand, Dickerson said many employers even offer signing bonuses for new recruits. Acadian Ambulance, for example, is offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses for recent high school graduates with their EMT certification. The company also offers tuition support for those who are interested in pursuing further training and certification as a paramedic.

The EMT class was previously only available at Lafayette High School through the Health Careers Magnet Academy. It is now one of three courses offered by the Career Center to prepare students for careers in emergency medicine and healthcare. In addition to EMT, classes for patient care technicians and medical assistants will be open to LPSS high school juniors and seniors this fall.

“We are proud to provide our students with training and certification opportunities that can help them secure in-demand positions in healthcare,” said Career Center Principal Holly Boffy. “Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing industries and can be a great choice for recent high school graduates seeking full-time, entry-level positions with potential for advancement.”

Students interested in taking these courses next school year should complete the application on the Career Center website ( lpssonline.com/CareerCenter ) and speak to their school counselor about

scheduling the classes.