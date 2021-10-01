LPSS collecting uniforms to donate to St. Charles Parish students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System has “adopted” the St. Charles Parish School District after damage caused by Hurricane Ida affected their operations. LPSS will hold a two-week donation drive to collect new or gently used uniforms to donate to SCPS students.
The drive will run from October 1 to October 15, and parents can send uniform donations with their children to any school in the LPSS district or drop them off at United Way of Acadiana (215 E. Pinhook Rd.).
Items needed:
- White uniform shirts in all sizes
- Shorts and/or pants in either navy or khaki
LPSS cannot accept direct financial contributions but can accept gift cards to help St. Charles Parish Schools. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCSFoundation.org or directed to the St. Charles Public Schools Foundation.
For more information about the uniform donation drive, visit LPSS.