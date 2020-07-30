LPSS asks parents to make formal commitment to Lafayette Online Academy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Parents who want to enroll their children in Lafayette Online Academy (LOA) will need to make a formal commitment to the program before Aug. 3.

Lafayette Public School System (LPSS) Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson said there was initially a lot of interest in the LOA and may have even applied to enroll their children, but then they may have decided it was not the best choice. As such, LPSS is asking parents to give a formal commitment to enrolling their students.

The final application deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.

“Families who have already applied for LOA will receive an email today from LPSS sharing the deadlines and other important information,” said Dickerson in a press release. “If parents fail to respond, the application to LOA will automatically be withdrawn.”

Students who enroll cannot switch back and forth to in-person learning until after at least the first half of the school year.

For more information, go the Lafayette Online Academy’s website.