LPSS announces Principals of the Year for 2022-23

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Rhonda Dickerson of Ridge Elementary, Katherine Rayburn of Paul Breaux Middle, and Julia Williams of Northside High have been named by Lafayette Parish School System as principals of the year for the 2022-23 school year.

LPSS made the announcement Thursday morning. Each principal was surprised with balloons and a token of appreciation by district administrators.

Each year, principals nominate their peers and then select a Principal of the Year based on nominations. The winners of the district move on to the state competition.

