LPSO warns of scammers posing as local law enforcement

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of phone scammers posing as local law enforcement, according to a press release from their office.

In these type of phone scams, the scammer claims to have a warrant for the recipient’s arrest and demands money in exchange for resolving the warrant. The forms of payment the scammer requests are most often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens.

LPSO said that they do not seek any types of payment over the phone.

If you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, LPSO advises to not transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, call (337) 232-9211.