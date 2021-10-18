LPSO warning of phone scams; Caller poses as law enforcement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a current phone scam in which the caller poses as a member of local law enforcement.

LPSO says that scammers claim to have a warrant for the recipient’s arrest, demanding money in exchange for resolving the warrant.

The LPSO does not seek any type of payment over the telephone. The forms of payment the scammer requests are often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens.

If you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, do not transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for services offered by LPSO, call 337-232-9211.