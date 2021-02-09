LPSO & VPSO: Scammers demanding money to resolve fake warrants

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials from the Lafayette and Vermilion parish sheriff’s offices are warning citizens of a phone scam in which scammers demand money to take care of fake warrants.

“The scammer claims to have a warrant for the recipient’s arrest, demanding money in exchange for resolving the warrant,” stated a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Please be advised, neither the Lafayette nor the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks any type of payment over the telephone.”

The forms of payment the scammer requests are most often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens. If you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, do not transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call (337) 232-9211.