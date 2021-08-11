LPSO to soon offer female self-defense classes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) will soon be offering a self-defense class for women that was developed in-house by an LPSO deputy.

The class, which has not been officially scheduled due to COVID-19 concerns, will cover “survival tactics like strikes and blocks and how women can best protect themselves in a variety of scenarios,” according to a press release from the office.

The course and its curriculum were developed by LPSO training specialist Sgt. Elizabeth Gangloff.

“It’s a very important class. I have two daughters of my own. As they age and gain independence and start going out into the world, I want them to have the situational awareness and the skills to not only recognize a dangerous situation,“ said Sheriff Mark Garber, “but if one is unavoidable and they find themselves in one, to be able to get themselves out of it.”

LPSO officials said that since men tend to possess more physical strength than the average woman, Gangloff aims to teach her students about the many other strengths females possess that pack a punch of their own. According to Gangloff’s teachings, women have a heightened awareness of their surroundings, females are creative problem solvers and they often remain calmer during stressful situations.

Taking the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our community into consideration, future dates for the classes are yet to be determined. You can follow the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and other social media accounts for updates on when upcoming classes are scheduled for the public.