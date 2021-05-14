LPSO supports local nonprofit’s grant application to expand mental health advocacy

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is showing support for a grant that would further its collaboration with Beacon Community Connections, a community-integrated health network.

Beacon Community Connections is applying for the Administration for Community Living’s No Wrong Door Community Infrastructure Grant: Scaling Network Lead Entities.

LPSO has been a partner with Beacon for three years, contracting with the organization to provide non-clinical case management to people with a suspected mental illness or early stages of dementia.

The work is pilot funded through a Bureau of Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Grant. LPSO’s partnership with Beacon has been active for 15 months, and it began with a planning grant to develop the pre-arrest diversion program.

Beacon has received 283 referrals from the Sheriff’s Office and has assisted 172 individuals during that time. If the Beacon Network continues to improve and expand, LPSO can refer additional individuals who are aging in place or living with disabilities for services.

“Our partnership with Beacon Community Connections has already proven to be successful in furthering the Sheriff’s Office mission to preserve life and ensure public safety in Lafayette Parish,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

“We’re proud of the results we’ve been able to accomplish through this collaboration, and we look forward to extending our reach to all those in need of health and social services in our community.”