LPSO searching for woman wanted for second-degree murder

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for second-degree murder, according to a press release from their office.

Natalie Broussard, 28, is wanted by LPSO for second-degree murder.

Broussard was originally arrested in September of 2020 for negligent homicide after her 2-year-old son was found dead from a heatstroke in a hot car.

A Lafayette grand jury indicted Broussard in July of 2021 on a second-degree murder charge for the death of her son, the Daily Advertiser reported.

If you know Broussard’s whereabouts or have any other information, contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar