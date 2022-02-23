DUSON, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl last seen on Feb. 23 in Duson.

Madison Seraile is described as being 4’2″, weighing 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She is known to dye her hair red, however. Seraile was last seen in the 100 block of Spearpoint Ct. in Duson and may still be in the area, according to LPSO.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s app.