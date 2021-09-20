LPSO opens “Safe Exchange Zone” in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette now has a “Safe Exchange Zone” designed to offer a safe alternative to meeting a stranger in their home or at an unfamiliar location. It is monitored 24/7 via live video surveillance by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Located at 316 W Main St., the two parking spots are in a well-lit area under 24-hour video surveillance (24-hour monitoring of the Safe Exchange Zone is conducted by the Sheriff’s Office via live video surveillance of the area; a uniformed deputy will not be physically present at the parking spaces for transactions).

Safe Exchange Zone Safety Tips:

Complete transactions only during daylight hours.

Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the details of the transaction and when possible, take a friend with you.

Be extra cautious when buying/selling valuable items.

Never give out any personal or financial information.

Trust your instincts; if it sounds like a scam or too good to be true—it probably is.

If someone is not willing to come to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office to complete a sale, it is probably not a legitimate transaction.

This area is not a drop-off where parents can leave children for a later pick-up time for child custody exchanges. All exchanges must be person-to-person.

These parking spaces are to be used only for their intended purpose of private party transactions. No long-term parking or unattended vehicles will be permitted in the Safe Exchange Zone. No appointments are necessary when using the Safe Exchange Zone.