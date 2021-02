LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s assistance in finding and arresting a man.

Jimmy Patterson, 34, is wanted on three counts of simple burglary and three counts of simple criminal damage to property.

If you know Patterson’s whereabouts, or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.