LPSO makes modifications due to Covid-19; closes most facilities to public

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Due to the current surge of Covid-19, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has made modifications to operations of their facilities, closing most to the public, LPSO announced in a press release.

The following temporary modifications have been made:

All Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office facilities, with the exception of our Tax and Civil Departments located at 1010 Lafayette St., are currently CLOSED to the public. This includes the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Court hearings are being conducted via video conferece.

Video visitation with offenders at the Clifton Chenier Center is currently CLOSED to the public; however, remote video visitation is still available.

Religious services for offenders are being offered via video conference.

Fingerprinting and records services will be conducted on a limited case-by-case basis, by appointment only. Please call (337) 236-5845 to inquire about scheduling an appointment.

Call (337) 232-9211 for any questions related to services provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.