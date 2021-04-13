LPSO investigating shooting that left 2 injured on Parklane Rd.

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) -- Supporters of the Lafayette libraries are suing members of the Parish Council over alleged violations of the state's open meetings laws surrounding a Library Board of Control appointment in February.

Lessie Leblanc-Melancon and Dominique Ducote filed suit Friday against Councilmen Josh Carlson, John Guilbeau, Bryan Tabor alleging the trio violated the state's open meetings law by privately coordinating their appointment of Robert Judge to the Library Board of Control.