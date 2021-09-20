LPSO believe last week’s crash/homicide was drug deal gone bad; Additional arrests made

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two additional arrests have been made in last week’s homicide investigation that stems from a crash/shooting on Seafood Lane in Lafayette early Friday morning.

Arrest warrants were executed for a Lafayette Parish man and a St. Landry Parish juvenile.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody Monday afternoon. There were over a dozen deputies surrounding the house that the suspect was in. He was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Throughout the investigation, Lafayette Sheriff’s Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Gathe Lane in Lafayette, where one of the suspects resides.

Multiple attempts were made to persuade the suspect to exit the residence before Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s SWAT Operators made entry into the home, where 34-year-old Brian Derousselle was located.

Derousselle was arrested and taken into custody without incident. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, another suspect was located in St. Landry Parish, and with the assistance of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

The juvenile was arrested on charges of First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.

The first suspect located by law enforcement, Lason Edmond, 20, was arrested Saturday in connection with the homicide which resulted in the death of 36-year-old Christopher Williams of Lafayette.

According to law enforcement, a Breaux Bridge man was shot in the area and crashed nearby while fleeing the scene. He was dead when deputies arrived.

Officials believe the victim was killed during a drug deal and robbery.

“This was basically a robbery/drug deal gone bad situation, so under those circumstances, when you pull the trigger, it doesn’t matter if the bullet hits somebody a hundred yards away, or if it hits your intended target, when you use deadly force in the commission of another felony, that typically is going to be a first-degree murder charge,” Sheriff Mark Garber said.

At this time, four people have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with this homicide, including the person who was arrested on Monday and the arrest that was made over the weekend.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be posted as they become available.