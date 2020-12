LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of W. University Ave. overnight took the life of a Lafayette man, according to Lafayette Police.

Joseph Bossier, 46, of Lafayette, was traveling southbound on University when for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle in the inside northbound lane. Bossier was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Wayne Griffin

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.