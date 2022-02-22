LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on E. Simcoe St. this morning. No injuries were reported, and LPD is considering the incident an aggravated assault.

Sgt. Robin Green said LPD received a call at 9:18 a.m. from the 2000 block of E. Simcoe that someone was shot. Witnesses said there was an altercation between a man and woman inside a vehicle that led to the shooting.

According to witness statements, during the altercation, the person in the passenger’s seat got out of the car. The driver then shot at the passenger, who ran away. The driver then fled in the vehicle.