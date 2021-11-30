LPD investigating late Monday night shooting that injured one

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person was reportedly shot multiple times late Monday night in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim is said to be in stable condition, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

On Monday, November 29, at around 10:26 pm officers responded to the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway in reference to a victim shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be posted here as more information is available.

Anyone with any information about this incident are asked to call Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.