LPD concludes first-ever Junior Police Academy

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — This week, the Lafayette Police Department held their first Junior Police Academy.

There were different hands-on activities and lessons each day of the week for the cadets to participate in and learn about the duties of local police.

Local businesses provided lunches to cadets each day of the week as well.

On Monday, the day included a tour of the main headquarters building, and the opportunity to meet Chief of Police Thomas Glover. The cadets also participated in a local clean-up.

Tuesday’s activities included learning the importance of CPR, meeting with detectives to learn about different crimes, and visiting crime scene headquarters, where cadets learned about fingerprints and evidence.

The third day of the academy gave participants the chance to meet members of LPD’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, and allowed them to meet K-9 officers and their handlers.

Participants had a surprise visit from Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Thursday. They also got to watch the Traffic Unit perform obstacles courses on motorcycles. The day concluded with the Mounted Unit giving each cadet the opportunity to ride a police horse and a ride through the horse farm in the police Humvee.

On the final day of the academy, cadets visited Lafayette City Court, where they met Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas and Honorable Judge Douglas Saloom.

In a Facebook post, the LPD said that the week was fulfilling for all staff members that were involved in the academy, and commended the cadets for their hard work throughout the week.

Visit Lafayette Police Department’s Facebook page for further details, photos, and posts.