LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Loved ones of 16-year-old Ja’nya Hebert will gather later this week to honor her life at an remembrance event in Lafayette.

Hebert, who was found by police before dawn Sunday with a gun shot wound to the back, will be celebrated with a balloon release at 7 p.m. Friday on East Clinton Street.

On Tuesday, police arrested a juvenile suspect in her death.

To honor Ja’nya, organizers are asking that those who attend wear purple and white.