Lafayette man arrested in human trafficking case in Mississippi

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies said a Lafayette man was arrested in connection to a human trafficking case.

Pike County deputies and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said they received a tip about human trafficking. They found a missing Texas girl at the Days Inn in McComb on November 12.

Authorities arrested James Joseph Thibo, of Lafayette, Louisiana. He was charged with procuring prostitution first offense and possession of a controlled substance. The case is still under investigation with other state and federal agencies.

If you have any information about human trafficking, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888)-755-8810.